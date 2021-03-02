Pompeo: Many in Saudi want to normalise ties with Israel

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that many people in Saudi Arabia want to normalise ties between the kingdom and the occupation state of Israel, AFP reported on Sunday.

Pompeo, who served as former US President Donald Trump's CIA director and secretary of state, expressed hope that the kingdom will join the normalisation deals which were signed by four Arab countries during Trump's administration.

"I hope that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia can find its way to join the Abraham Accords. I know that many inside that country want that to take place," he said.

Pompeo said he expected "many more" countries will seek ties with Israel.

Israeli media reported that Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in November, but Riyadh denied such an event took place.

