Dubai ruler hails Emirati women on International Women's Day

On the occasion of the International Women's Day, the ruler of Dubai Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum took to social media to hail women in the UAE, local media reported.

"On International Women's Day, we congratulate the girl of the Emirates on her scientific, economic and social achievements," Al-Makhtoum said on Twitter, hailing the UAE's "mother of the Emirates for her support that has produced and enriched stories that we are proud of."

"We congratulate the people of the Emirates who have joined women from the beginning in the development process and brought this march to the world," the ruler of Dubai added.

International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and is marked on 8 March each year.

