Egypt backs deal for withdrawal of foreign troops from Libya

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry yesterday discussed in Cairo the latest developments in Libya with UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for Libya Jan Kubis.

The spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Hafez, said on Twitter that Shoukry and Kubis discussed developments of the Libyan crisis and ways to reach a political solution that preserves the unity of the country and the rights of its people.

Foreign Minister #Sameh_Shokry receives the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Libya Ján Kubiš to discuss developments of the Libyan crisis, in order to reach a political solution that preserves the unity of Libya and the resources of its people.

During the meeting, Egypt's foreign minister stressed the need to rid the country of mercenaries and foreign forces, while reiterating his country's support for the new Libyan government.

Last month, Egyptian authorities announced the resumption of flights to Libya, after a break of more than a year, according to local media. This came in conjunction with a visit made by the new Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh to Cairo, during which he held talks with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Last year, Libya's eastern-based parliament called for Egypt's direct military intervention to counter Turkey's backing of the internationally recognised government in Tripoli.

Egypt has carried out numerous military sorties in Libya over the years and in June last year threatened to intervene militarily in neighbouring if Turkish-backed forces captured Sirte, a strategic port and gateway to important oil terminals.