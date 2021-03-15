Israel army recommends toning down maritime tension with Iran

Israeli security officials have recently recommended that Tel Aviv should tone down maritime tension with Iran, RT reported Hebrew media saying yesterday.

According to the Israeli news website Walla, Israeli security officials said they recommend this as the new US administration is still laying down its policies.

They added that carrying out a military operation at a time when the US is mulling its return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal "is not the right thing to do… This is the time for a truce."

Aviv Kohavi, Chief of Staff of the Israeli army, supported the recommendations, which came after Iran accused Israel of targeting its oil tanker in the Mediterranean last week.

The Washington Post had reported that Israel has targeted at least a dozen vessels bound for Syria and mostly carrying Iranian oil.

The paper added: "Some of the naval attacks also have targeted Iranian efforts to move other cargo including weaponry through the region, according to U.S. officials."

