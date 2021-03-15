Tunisia's Saied: 'I don't peddle illusions', achievements will be clear

Tunisian President Kais Saied pledged to build two medical complexes in the governorates of Gabes and Kairouan following a blast that killed five and injured six others.

During his visit to an asphalt plant in the governorate of Gabes where five workers were killed in an explosion, Saied said in press statements: "I do not peddle illusions. The military engineering department is supervising a project to establish a health care facility in Gabes and a medical complex in Kairouan. I pledge to achieve this project. We do not promote illusions, and I do not respond to rabid and paid imposters. I will always answer through achievements. "

The Tunisian president's statements came in response to comments made by a number of politicians, who expressed scepticism that a medical complex would be built in Kairouan, considering that the president is selling "illusions" to Tunisians.

Prime Minister Hisham Mechichi assigned Acting Minister of Trade, Mohamed Bousaid, to investigate the explosion.

