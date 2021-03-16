PA will never backtrack from general elections

The Palestinian Authority (PA) will never backtrack from heading to general elections because they are democratic and popular rights, PA spokesperson Nabil Abu-Rudieneh said yesterday.

Speaking toÂ Voice of PalestineÂ radio, he reiterated the position of PA President Mahmoud Abbas which was declared through the presidential decrees related to elections.

Meanwhile, he reiterated that the Fatah Movement insists on running for the elections on one united list, adding that it hoped that the outcome of the election will meet the needs and desires of the Palestinian people.

He revealed that there are Arabic and European efforts to move forward with the peace process, which has beenÂ frozen since 2014.

Abu-Rudieneh reiterated the Palestinian stance regarding settlements.Â "Israel knows very well that real peace means a Palestinian state on theÂ 1967 bordersÂ with East Jerusalem as its capital, and no settlement will remain inside the Palestinian state based on the 2334 UN resolution which delegitimised settlement and received international consensus."

READ: Who is Fatah's dismissed member Nasser Al-Qudwa?Â