First Muslim woman to chair London university student union: 'Government's attempts to suppress pro-Palestine activities is concerning'

Shaima Dallali, the first Arab Muslim to win the presidency of the City University of London Students' Union, has stated that there is a real and justified concern over the British government's attempts to suppress student activities in support of the Palestinian cause.

This came in response to reports on the British government's efforts to exert continuous pressure on student unions in universities to adopt a new approach to anti-Semitism, which will affect student activities in support of the Palestinian cause.

Dallali added in an interview with Al Jazeera Mubasher: "Students are already more active and interactive regarding education and academic issues. They are defending freedom of expression regarding these issues despite constant pressures exerted by the government."

However, she stressed that despite this, the students have a sense of awareness and can resist government attempts to suppress their voices.

Supporting the Palestinian cause

Dallali has established an association to support the Palestinian cause and has previously launched more than one campaign to raise awareness about Palestine.

Dallali also discussed issues of concern to students, has voiced students' rights and defended their demands, earning her the trust of both staff and students alike.

READ: Palestinian organisations hope for start of ICC investigation into Israel's crimes

Both Muslim and non-Muslim students voted for Dallali, who became the first veiled Muslim woman to chair the students' union in the history of the university, in an election that took place earlier this month, with the participation of 19,000 voters.

Confronting Islamophobia

On her plan to tackle the rising tide of Islamophobia in the west and the UK's right-wing, Dallali expressed: "From my position at this university, I will focus on being effective, and we need to be more involved in implementing strategies that allow us to work with the student community and the local community to reject racism in all its forms."

In addition to Dallali, two other veiled Arab Muslim women have also won the positions of vice-president. This team will lead the students' union for an entire year after taking office in July.

Dallali, 26, was born to a Tunisian father and a Sudanese mother. She came to Britain in 2000, and studied at the City University of London, obtaining a master's degree in Law.

She hopes that her success will pave the way for other victories for Muslims and all just causes.