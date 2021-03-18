Yemen: Al-Qaeda attacks military post, kills 12

At least 12 people, including nine soldiers from the UAE-backed forces, were killed when Al-Qaeda terrorists attacked a military post in Yemen's southern Abyan province this morning.

A security source told Anadolu Agency that "12 people, including nine soldiers from the UAE-backed forces, known as Security Belt Forces were killed in an attack by Al-Qaeda militants on a security checkpoint in Ahwar town on the coastal road on Thursday morning."

Requesting anonymity, the source added the terrorists used hand grenades and medium machine guns to attack the post.

A medical source said that three civilians were also killed in the attack.

Military headquarters and security checkpoints in Abyan province are exposed to frequent attacks, usually attributed to Al-Qaeda, which is active in the mountainous areas near the districts of Ahwar and Al-Mahfad, east of Zinjibar city, the provincial capital.

