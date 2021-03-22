Anti-Daesh coalition launches 133 airstrikes against group's sites in Iraq

The Global Coalition Against Daesh carried out 133 airstrikes against the group's sites in the Qara Chokh mountain range in Mosul in northern Iraq, the Iraqi Security Media Cell said in a statement.

The coalition carried out the raids over the past ten days, killing a number of Daesh militants and destroying dozens of their sites, the statement added.

"Upon the direction of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to drain the sources of terrorism and destroy the hideouts of ISIS [Daesh] members and in coordination with the Joint Operations Command along with the field efforts of the heroes in the counter-terrorism service, the international coalition aircrafts have carried out 133 strikes during the past ten days in the Qara Chokh mountain range in the Nineveh sector of operations," the statement said, adding that the strikes resulted in the destruction of 61 nests and 24 caves, and the killing of a number of terrorists.

The full results of the operation will be published at a later date, it added after a search and inspection process comes to an end in the area.

Over the past two months, the pace of military operations against Daesh in Syria and Iraq has increased, after the group claimed responsibility for several terrorist attacks in the two countries.

In Syria, Russian warplanes launched 97 airstrikes against Daesh sites in the Badia region over the past two days.