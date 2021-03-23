Syria: Turkish troops and Syrian Democratic Forces clash in north of the country

Violent clashes erupted on Friday between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Turkish troops and armed groups loyal to them near the strategic town of Ain Issa in northern Syria.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the clashes erupted after the Turkish forces attempted to advance towards the villages of Al-Muallaq and Saida, north-west of the town of Ain Issa, where the SDF forces are based. The Turkish forces and their allies launched their attack after the SDF had finished disarming mines in the two villages in preparation for the return of civilians.

SOHR director Rami Abdel-Rahman said that the Turkish-backed armed groups have been targeting the SDF positions since Saturday night and Sunday with artillery. He noted that the SDF has managed so far to prevent any progress by the pro-Ankara factions.

Turkish warplanes launched airstrikes against the village of Saida after the SDF destroyed a Turkish tank. This was the first raid by the Turkish air force since Operation Peace Spring, the October 2019 military campaign launched by Ankara and its Syrian allies against the SDF in northern Syria.

