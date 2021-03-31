Iran defends 25-year cooperation agreement with China

An Iranian government spokesman defended on Tuesday the signing of a 25-year cooperation agreement between Iran and China, saying the agreement is not directed against any third country.

The Iranian government spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said the agreement facilitates the path to fully revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, noting that his country will not allow US sanctions to impede the development process in Iran or its ability to forge constructive relations with the world.

"Tehran does not see the necessity, benefit, or advantage in holding a meeting before the sanctions are lifted and everyone returns to abiding by the nuclear agreement," he said. Tehran is fully prepared to immediately return to all its commitments if these conditions are met.

"The government of President Hassan Rouhani will work to lift the sanctions until its last remaining days," the Iranian official said. He added that the US has no logical way out except to return to the nuclear agreement and cancel all forms of sanctions, even after the tenure of the current Iranian government.

READ: Israel worried about China-Iran intelligence sharing

Last week, the Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers signed a 25-year cooperation agreement between the two allies in a ceremony carried live on Iran state television.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, said the agreement was a "roadmap" for trade, economic, and transportation cooperation, with a "special focus on the private sectors of the two sides."