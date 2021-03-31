Israel reopens Taba border crossing with Egypt after pandemic closure

Israel has reopened its Taba border crossing with Egypt after a year-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local KAN quoted official sources as saying that the crossing would be open "all week except during the Jewish Passover holiday."

Egypt's Sinai Peninsula is a popular holiday destination for Israelis, especially during the Passover break which began last weekend. The sources added that the Israeli government would allow "only 300 people who have been inoculated against the coronavirus to pass each day."

The move came days after the occupation state's National Security Council warned of "possible terror attacks against Israeli targets abroad."

