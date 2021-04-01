France takes command of US Central Task Force 50

The French Navy Charles de Gaulle Carrier Strike Group (CSG) on Wednesday assumed command of the US Naval Forces Central Command's (NAVCENT) Task Force (CTF) 50 in the Arab-Persian Gulf region, the French Ministry of Armed Forces announced.

"On March 31, 2021, at the request of the United States, France took command of TF 50 during its presence in the Gulf, for the second time," the ministry disclosed in a statement, noting that the first time the carrier took command of CTF 50 was in December 2015.

The statement added that the Charles de Gaulle Carrier Strike Group (CSG) comprises the Multi-Mission Frigate Provence, the Air Defence Frigate Chevalier Paul, the Command and Supply Vessel Var and the Belgian frigate Léopold 1er.

"It will ensure all the prerogatives generally attributed to an American combat group, including the naval air force of the Inherent Resolve Coalition to fight Daesh in the Gulf," the statement added.

