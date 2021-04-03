Egypt population exceeds 101m

The Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics announced on Friday that the Egyptian population had reached 101,674,434, RT reported.

In February 2020, the Egyptian population reached 100 million. According to RT, the population stood at 94.8 million in April 2017.

For decades, Egyptian authorities have urged Egyptians not to bear as many children to deter the growing population.

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has blamed the economic deterioration of the country on the large population, warning Egyptians not to have more than two children to keep costs on the state down.

