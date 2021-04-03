Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestine confirms 24 new deaths due to coronavirus

April 3, 2021 at 2:26 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A Palestinian bus driver wears a protective mask amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus, in the West Bank on 7 March 2020 [HAZEM BADER/AFP/Getty Images]
Palestinian health authorities registered 24 new fatalities and 1,651 infections today from the coronavirus pandemic, Anadolu Agency reports.

Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila said 16 deaths and 698 cases were recorded in the West Bank while 953 cases and eight fatalities were registered in the Gaza Strip.

According to the minister, 200 of those infected are in intensive care units, while 63 patients are supported by artificial respirators.

Palestine has reported 277,130 coronavirus cases, including 2,941 deaths, since the first case of COVID-19 was detected last year, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel is refusing to protect the five million Palestinians of the West Bank and Gaza by vaccinating them against the coronavirus – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

