Bomb targets US-led coalition convoy west of Iraq

A bomb attack targeted a convoy of trucks carrying logistical equipment for the US-led anti-Daesh coalition, west of Iraq, a security source said.

Anadolu reported Iraq Army Lieutenant Alaa Muhammad as saying: "An explosive device was planted near the highway within the administrative borders of Anbar Governorate, and exploded when a convoy of civilian trucks carrying logistical equipment belonging to the international coalition forces passed by."

Muhammad explained that "the explosion did not cause any material or human damages."

The past weeks have witnessed a rise in the frequency of attacks targeting US forces and other foreign coalition forces in Iraq. Armed groups have said they will continue to attack the coalition until America lays out a plan for its withdrawal from Iraq as per the parliamentary resolution passed in January 2020.

No party has claimed responsibility for the bombings.

