GCC FMs discuss improved corporation

The foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) met yesterday in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to follow up on the implementation of the decisions made at the Al-Ula Summit earlier this year.

The GCC Ministerial Council's 148th meeting took place under the chairmanship of Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullatif Al-Zayani, who holds the chairmanship of the current rotary session.

GCC Secretary-General, Nayef Al-Hajraf, said the ministerial council will discuss a number of reports regarding the implementation of the Supreme Council's decisions during the summit in Al-Ula, as well as memoranda and reports submitted by the ministerial and technical committees and the General Secretariat.

He added that the meeting will also discuss topics related to dialogue and strategic relations between GCC states and international countries and blocs, in addition to the latest regional and international developments.

The Gulf summit, hosted by Saudi in the city of Al-Ula in January, stressed on the need to activate cooperation between GCC states in a way that preserves sovereignty.

In March, GCC foreign ministers confirmed the implementation of all the summit's decisions, foremost of which is the strengthening of means of cooperation.

