Iraq refuses to deport foreign detainees to their countries

The Iraqi government has confirmed its refusal to deport foreign citizens convicted for terrorism so that they can serve the rest of their sentences in their own countries, Anadolu has reported.

"Arab and foreign terrorists arrested according to Article 4 [of the Anti-Terrorism Law], will not be deported to their countries until they have fully served their sentences according to Iraqi law," said Ahmed Laibi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Justice. He added that among those prisoners, whose number was not specified, there are terrorists who are currently serving lengthy and even life sentences.

"International human rights organisations and ambassadors of countries are allowed to visit their imprisoned fellow nationals," explained Laibi, "although such visits have been stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic."

READ: Iraq deports thousands of foreign workers

Rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, question the integrity of Iraqi court procedures in terrorism-related trials. They accuse the Iraqi courts of issuing verdicts based on confessions extracted under torture, which the Baghdad authorities usually deny.

For months, Iraq has been negotiating with a UN investigation team over the crimes committed by members of Daesh, with the aim of forming a special court to try those linked to the group.