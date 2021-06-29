Malaysian activists hack into Israeli recruitment database

A Malaysian organisation calling itself DragonForce has said that it hacked into the database of an Israeli recruitment company, giving access to the details of hundreds of thousands of university students, local media outlets have reported.

i24 quoted Israeli sources as saying that the hackers collected the information from the website of AcadeMe which works with leading higher education institutions in Israel. They include Ben Gurion University, Tel Aviv University, the Open University, Bar-Ilan University, the Technion, and the University of Haifa, as well as many colleges.

According to cybersecurity expert May Brooks-Kempler in the Times of Israel, the hackers have so far leaked the details of some 280,000 students from 2014 to the present along with some 100,000 email addresses.

"This is an urgent call for all Hackers, Human Rights Organisations and Activists all around the world to unite again and start a campaign against Israhell, share what is really going on there, expose their terrorist activity to the world," the hackers wrote on Telegram. "We will never remain silent against Israhell war activity."

Last month, DragonForce Malaysia claimed to have hacked into various Israeli CCTV networks, including homes and government agencies. Israeli businesses and institutions including Israel Aerospace Industries, the Shirbit insurance company, and the Amital software company were subjected to a series of cyberattacks last year.