Bahrain king congratulates first-ever ambassador to Israel

Bahrain has formally appointed the country's first-ever ambassador to Israel, the state-run Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported yesterday.

Khaled Yousef Al-Jalahmah, who will be serving as Bahrain's envoy to Israel, was congratulated on the position by the country's monarch.

"His Majesty, may God preserve him, congratulated Ambassador Khaled Youssef Al-Jalahma, and His Majesty expressed his lofty directives to the ambassador, wishing him success in promoting Bahrain's noble message of peace and the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence," a statement read.

The appointment of Al-Jalahmah was signed off on 30 March by then Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, who called it "another important step" in strengthening ties between the two countries.

Al-Jalahmah previously served as the deputy ambassador to the United States (US) and had held several senior positions in the Bahraini diplomatic service.

The diplomatic development comes as Israel's Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, opened the occupation state's embassy in the UAE during his first official visit to Abu Dhabi yesterday.

Both countries normalised ties with Israel last year in a US-sponsored agreement known as the Abraham Accords under the administration of former US President Donald Trump. Since the signing of the deal in Washington, Sudan and Morocco have also entered peace deals with Israel.

Although Israel already has an embassy in Bahrain, the kingdom is yet to establish an embassy in Israel.

Palestinians have denounced the normalisation deals, describing them as a "stab in the back".