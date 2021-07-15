Israel deports 4 Jerusalemite ex-prisoners from city

Israeli occupation authorities have expelled four Palestinian former prisoners from the city of Jerusalem for periods ranging from three to six months under the pretext of being members of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Arabi21 reported.

Jerusalem based activist and former prisoner, Nasser Al-Hedmi, told Arabi21 that the Israeli intelligence services recently summoned him to a police station along with three other former prisoners to inform them that they are banned from accessing certain areas in the city and from speaking to a number of people who will be identified later.

"The [Israeli intelligence] believe we are activists in Hamas and that our activity threatens Israel's security in the city of Jerusalem, therefore they have decided to ban us from entering the city for six months and gave us 72 hours to appeal the decision," he said, adding that despite filing the appeal, the Israeli authorities seemed determined to ban them from moving freely in the city and speaking to whoever they want.

READ: Israel demolishes Bedouin homes, seizes solar power units in the West Bank

"We, the sons of Jerusalem and Palestine, are steadfast in our position until the last occupation soldier is defeated from the last inch of the land of Palestine," he stressed.

The Wadi Hilweh Information Centre said the Israeli authorities have issued 375 deportation decisions for people from the occupied city of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque during 2020.

According to the center, the decisions included 315 deportation decisions from Al-Aqsa Mosque, 15 from Jerusalem, 33 from the Old City, four from the West Bank, and eight travel bans.