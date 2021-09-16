Islamic Jihad ready to be part of prisoners' action

Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziyad Al Nakhala, said yesterday that his movement "is ready to be part of the prisoners' action aimed at confronting oppressive Israeli measures" inside prisons.

In a message addressing Palestinian prisoners who escaped from Israel's high security Gilboa Prison, Al Nakhala said that his movement is following up closely on what is going on inside the occupation's jails since the "courageous heroes" escaped.

Referring to the six escapees as the Freedom Brigade, he said: "The knights of the Freedom Brigades caused unprecedented Palestinian, Arabic and international sympathy with the Palestinian prisoners."

"Our brothers, Mahmoud Al Arida and his colleagues, became symbols of challenge, courage and will," he said, adding: "They were admired by all free people around the globe."

Prisoners' plans to take action against Israel's punitive measures against them following the escape was a "heroic act", he added.

"I am telling you that we will be with you until the end of your battle," he told the prisoners. "We will not hesitate to confront the Israeli occupation as an extension to your confrontation behind bars," he continued.

"Be confident that your choice is ours and we will not hesitate to be part of your battle."

