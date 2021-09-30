UN chief 'shocked' by expulsion of UN officials from Ethiopia

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said today that he "was shocked" at the expulsion of seven senior UN officials by Ethiopia for "meddling in internal affairs", Anadolu Agency reports.

The UN chief said all UN humanitarian operations are guided by the core principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence.

"In Ethiopia, the UN is delivering lifesaving aid – including food, medicine, water, and sanitation supplies – to people in desperate need. I have full confidence in the UN staff who are in Ethiopia doing this work," Guterres said in a statement.

He noted the UN is committed to helping Ethiopians who he said rely on humanitarian assistance.

"We are now engaging with the Government of Ethiopia in the expectation that the concerned UN staff will be allowed to continue their important work," he said.

Earlier, Ethiopia ordered the UN officials to leave the country within 72 hours.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, staffers from different UN organizations have been declared "persona non grata" for "meddling in the internal affairs" of the nation.

The statement did not provide further details but the declaration was made in connection with the agencies' operations in Ethiopia's northernmost region of Tigray.

A region of 5.5 million people, Tigray came under intense international spotlight after an armed conflict began between the federal government and forces of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

READ: Sudan seizes weapons transferred from Ethiopia