Former Israeli embassy staff exposed in 'take down' plot, accepted into future MP scheme

A former Israeli embassy staff who allegedly worked with a group plotting to "take down" UK members of parliament critical of Israel, has been accepted to Labour leader, Keir Starmer's, future MP fast-track scheme, raising further concern over the direction of the party.

Labour has approved Ella Rose into its "future candidates programme", even though the former Israel embassy staff was exposed in 2017 by an Aljazeera four-part documentary on the inner working of the Zionist lobby, which uncovered a plot to "take-down" British MPs.

The documentary undertook an exploration of the actions of Israeli lobby groups as they attempted to interfere with British political parties, including a wider exploration of the Israeli lobby in both the UK and the US, where pro-Israeli groups were uncovered organising "fake protests" against pro-Palestinian activists.

The Israeli Embassy, which featured heavily, was exposed providing covert assistance to supposedly independent groups within the Labour Party; how jobs at the embassy were being offered to groom young Labour activists; and how concerned the embassy was with removing UK PMs critical of Israel.

Foreign Office Minister, Sir Alan Duncan, along with former chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Crispin Blunt, MP, (both of whom are Conservative MPs), as well as Jeremy Corbyn who, at the time, was the leader of the opposition were key targets of the "take down" plot.

Rose, who also featured in the undercover investigation, was filmed in a fit of anger about her links to the Israeli embassy being exposed, calling her critics "f***ing anti-Semites" and suggesting she would be able to "take" a left-wing Jewish activist in a fight, using Israeli fighting technique, Krav Maga.

"You know what I could take her, she's like 5'2 and tiny … if it came to it, I would win and that's all I really care about," Rosa said, speaking about a Jewish Labour member who was thrown out of the party. "These people are sad, sad tossers … as far as I'm concerned, they can go die in a hole."

Following the announcement of the results, the "future candidates programme" has been slammed by the left-wing section of the party as a "purely factional selection programme."

Critics are asking how candidates with next to no history of campaigning for worker's rights and public domestic policy are being selected over working-class candidates and councillors who have been representing Labour in their local communities for years.

Earlier in the year, Labour undertook an even more controversial decision by hiring a former Israel spy to work in its social media team.