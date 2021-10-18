German pharmaceutical giant plans to invest Turkey

The head of the German Turkish Chamber of Industry and Commerce said that German pharmaceutical giant plans to make investments in Turkey and establish a joint venture with the prominent Turkish pharmaceutical player, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, Markus Slevogt announced that German pharmaceutical giant, Boehringer Ingelheim, plans to make investments in Turkey and establish a joint venture with prominent Turkish pharmaceutical player, Abdi İbrahim.

"Turkey and the EU need each other as strategic partners; also Turkey as the country that has maybe the broadest network and the broadest influence in this region will help the EU and Germany also to secure strategic interests in this region," he said.

Stating that Turkey is the largest trade partner of the European Union, he said Germany and Turkey have a very strong business and commercial relationship, established over decades.

