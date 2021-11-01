Turkish aid agency sets up science, computer labs in Tanzanian school

Physics, chemistry, biology, and computer laboratories built by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) were opened with a ceremony at a religious vocational high school in Tanzania on Monday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The event at the Rehema Foundation Imam Hatip High School in Dar-es-Salaam was attended by Turkish Ambassador, Mehmet Gulluoglu, TIKA Program Coordinator, Halil Ibrahim Okur, representatives of Turkish Airlines (THY), Turkey's Maarif Foundation, Turkiye Diyanet Foundation as well as officials, teachers and students of Tanzania Islamic Schools Council.

Speaking at the ceremony, Gulluoglu said Turkish institutions operating in Tanzania are making efforts to support the development of the East African country.

He said all Turkish institutions in Tanzania want to increase cooperation and implement new projects in the African nation based on a "win-win" approach.

Some 200 underprivileged students currently attend the high school, parts of which are still under construction. As many as 500 students are expected to receive education at the Institute once the building is ready.

