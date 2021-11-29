Hamas to take legal action against UK for declaring it terror group

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, announced Sunday that it will take legal action against the UK, which recently listed it as a terrorist organization, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Speaking at an online conference held by the Centre for Palestinian Refugee Studies, Hamas Political Bureau chief, Mousa Abu Marzouk said the group is actively working with various institutions and organisations against the move.

Hamas is working on a strategy with British lawyers for the cancellation of the decision, Marzouk added.

He noted that causing division in Palestine would not serve the interests of Hamas, adding the movement intends to protect its homeland and the resistance.

Marzouk also urged the Palestinian administration and the Fatah movement to reconcile on the basis of the interests of the Palestinian public, partnership, and resistance.

The UK's Interior Ministry declared in a statement that Hamas was included on a list of banned terrorist organisations after legislation was approved by parliament on 19 November.

The statement said members of Hamas. or those who support it, could be sentenced up to 14 years in prison.

The UK outlawed Hamas' military wing, known as the Izz Ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, in 2001.

OPINION: Britain's designation of Hamas as a 'terrorist' organisation is a mistake