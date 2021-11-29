Sudan's army chief visits border area with Ethiopia following attack

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, visited his country's border area with Ethiopia on Monday, following an attack that killed six soldiers, according to local media, and reported by Anadolu News Agency.

Al-Burhan's visit to Al-Fashqa area comes "to check on the Sudanese soldiers and the situation on the country's eastern border," the Sudan Press news portal said.

The Sudanese military has yet to issue an official statement on the visit.

The Sudanese army said, Sunday, that six soldiers had been killed in an attack in the disputed Al-Fashqa border area with Ethiopia.

With a 1,600-kilometer (994-miles) border, Sudan and Ethiopia recently renewed a dispute on the Al-Fashqa Triangle, a decades-long border area lacking definite demarcation.

While Khartoum said on 31 December, 2020, that it imposed its control over the Sudanese territory where Ethiopian militias were present, Addis Ababa accuses Sudan's military of occupying Ethiopian territory, as well, a claim its northern neighbour denies.

READ: Political detainees stage hunger strike in Sudan