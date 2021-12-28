Portuguese / Spanish / English

US forces harass regime forces in northeastern Syria

December 28, 2021 at 9:23 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Middle East, News, Syria, US
A photo taken from Turkey's Sanliurfa province shows the armoured vehicles and helicopters as Turkey, US start first joint ground patrols as part of efforts to establish safe zone east of Euphrates in Syria on September 08, 2019 [Emin Sansar / Anadolu Agency]
 December 28, 2021 at 9:23 am

Throughout the past two months, US forces have been trying to enter regime-controlled areas in north-eastern Syria. Their efforts coincided with Russian sponsored talks between the Syrian regime and US-backed Kurdish militias, Anadolu news agency reported.

The agency quoted unnamed local sources as saying that the US forces have attempted, dozens of times, to enter areas in the regime-controlled city of Qamishli in Hasakah Governorate while US helicopters have flown over the areas several times.

According to the sources, American soldiers used to come in their armoured vehicles to the vicinity of the towns of Tal al-Dahab, Farfara, al-Salihiya, Hamo, Abu al-Qasib and al-Zuri point where Syrian regime checkpoints are stationed and stayed for hours and would only leave after the regime's soldiers and local militias gathered at those checkpoints.

The US forces' moves also coincided with a spike in the activities of Lebanese Hezbollah and other Iran-backed groups in Qamishli.

