New Kuwaiti government sworn in

The new Kuwaiti government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, took the constitutional oath on Wednesday before the country's Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"You have responsibilities and duties that require diligent work in the spirit of one team to continue the reform process, implement economic programs and advance development in the country," Sheikh Mishal said during his meeting with the new cabinet members.

He conveyed the greetings of the country's Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, to the new government, the state news agency, KUNA, reported.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Nawaf issued a decree approving the line-up of the new 15-member cabinet.

According to the line-up, the ministers of defence, foreign affairs, oil, education, endowments and communications and information technology remained in their positions, while nine new ministers were picked, including the portfolios of finance, interior affairs, health and trade and industry.

Last month, the Kuwaiti government resigned amid a row with opposition lawmakers.