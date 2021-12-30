Iraq announces complete withdrawal of int'l coalition forces

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi yesterday announced the end of the US-led international coalition forces' combat mission in Iraq.

"The coalition have fully completed their combat role after the transfer of personnel and material outside Iraq," Al-Kadhimi said on Twitter, adding that their next role would be "to advise and assist our security forces in accord with the outcome of the Strategic Dialogue."

Thanking the coalition for their work, Al-Kadhimi stressed that his military was "ready to defend our people."

On 9 December, the Iraqi National Security Adviser, Qasim Al-Araji, said that the international coalition's combat role in Iraq has "ended." He explained that the Iraqi authorities would continue to collaborate with the coalition's leadership in areas of "training and advice."

The international forces, which represented 80 countries, have been in Iraq since 2014 to support the Iraqi troops in their fight against Daesh militants.

