107,000 families benefit Jordan aid each month

Some 107,000 families benefit from Jordan's National Aid Fund per month, which has a total budget of 100 million dinars ($141 million) annually, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Social Development, Barq Al-Damour, said yesterday.

In an interview with the Voice of the Kingdom radio programme, Al-Damour added that public aid ranges from 50-200 dinars ($70.5-$282), while disability support varies from 20-80 dinars ($28-113).

The Jordanian cabinet headed by Prime Minister Bishr Al-Khasawneh yesterday approved the disbursement of a winter aid package to families who benefit from the National Aid Fund.

