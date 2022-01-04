Portuguese / Spanish / English

107,000 families benefit Jordan aid each month

January 4, 2022 at 11:52 am | Published in: Jordan, Middle East, News
A man holds a handful of Jordanian dinar banknotes at a local fruit and vegetable market in Amman, Jordan, on Thursday, June 21, 2018. [Annie Sakkab/Bloomberg via Getty Images]
Some 107,000 families benefit from Jordan's National Aid Fund per month, which has a total budget of 100 million dinars ($141 million) annually, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Social Development, Barq Al-Damour, said yesterday.

In an interview with the Voice of the Kingdom radio programme, Al-Damour added that public aid ranges from 50-200 dinars ($70.5-$282), while disability support varies from 20-80 dinars ($28-113).

The Jordanian cabinet headed by Prime Minister Bishr Al-Khasawneh yesterday approved the disbursement of a winter aid package to families who benefit from the National Aid Fund.

