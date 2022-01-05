Portuguese / Spanish / English

Libya's oil output drops by 200,000 due to damaged pipeline

January 5, 2022
Barrels of oil [Daan Franken/Flickr]
Libya's oil output has dropped by about 200,000 barrels a day after the closure of a leaking pipeline, Bloomberg reports.

According to the report, Libya's state-owned National Oil Corporation said, late Saturday, that the main pipeline linking the eastern Samah and Dhuhra fields to the country's biggest export terminal, Es Sider, will be shut for maintenance.

It said the pipe will be working again in a week.

Libya pumped 1.2 million barrels a day on average last year.

Libya's oil production, a vital source of revenue for the North African country, has been harmed by a decade of conflict and political chaos.

