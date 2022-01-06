Portuguese / Spanish / English

Russia, Turkey energy companies sign four-year gas deal

Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, left, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, applaud during the inauguration ceremony for the TurkStream natural gas pipeline, operated by Gazprom PJSC and Botas AS, in Istanbul, Turkey, on Wednesday, 8 Jan. 2020. [Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg via Getty Images]
Russia's Gazprom Export and Turkish state energy company BOTAS signed a four-year natural gas supply deal, Gazprom Export announced today.

The Russian company will send 5.75 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year to BOTAS via the TurkStream pipeline effective on 1 January.

Various agreements were signed between Gazprom Export and BOTAS for natural gas shipments on 30 December, according to Gazprom Export.

The TurkStream project has a total capacity of 31.5 bcm. The first line with a capacity of 15.75 bcm is designated for supplies to Turkey's domestic customers, and the second line, with a capacity of 15.75 bcm, carries Russian gas further to Europe through Bulgaria.

