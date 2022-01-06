Russia, Turkey energy companies sign four-year gas deal

Russia's Gazprom Export and Turkish state energy company BOTAS signed a four-year natural gas supply deal, Gazprom Export announced today.

The Russian company will send 5.75 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year to BOTAS via the TurkStream pipeline effective on 1 January.

Various agreements were signed between Gazprom Export and BOTAS for natural gas shipments on 30 December, according to Gazprom Export.

The TurkStream project has a total capacity of 31.5 bcm. The first line with a capacity of 15.75 bcm is designated for supplies to Turkey's domestic customers, and the second line, with a capacity of 15.75 bcm, carries Russian gas further to Europe through Bulgaria.

READ: Armenia lifts embargo on goods from Turkey, advancing thaw in relations