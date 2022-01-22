Iran nuclear talks 'on right track', says EU official

Negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal are "on right track" and a final deal might be reached soon, an EU official said on Friday and reported by Anadolu News Agency.

"We are on the right track for a final agreement," a senior EU official said about the negotiations in the Austrian capital, Vienna, to bring the US and Iran back to the 2015 nuclear deal.

The official pointed out that the slow pace of negotiations may put a "good solution" in danger.

"Still, I think we will have an agreement (…) sooner than later," the official added.

Last week, EU Foreign Policy Chief, Josep Borrell, also said he hoped "to be able to inform the public about the final decision within weeks."

The EU diplomacy has made significant efforts to get Iran and the US back to the negotiation table since the beginning of the conflict between the two countries.

Since last month, representatives from Iran, China, Russia, France, the UK and Germany under EU chairmanship have held several rounds of discussions.

The Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2015 by Iran, the US, China, Russia, France, the UK, Germany and the EU.

Under the agreement, Tehran has committed to limit its nuclear activity to civilian purposes and, in return, world powers agreed to drop their economic sanctions against Iran.

However, the US, under former President Donald Trump, unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to stop complying with the nuclear deal.​​​​​​​