Egypt to distribute 'subsidised bread' every three days

February 2, 2022 at 3:26 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
A picture taken on January 16, 2022 shows a baker making bread in Badr city, 65 kms east of the Egyptian capital Cairo [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images]
The Egyptian Ministry of Supply yesterday started to distribute subsidised bread rations to beneficiaries every three days, instead of weekly.

Citizens who benefit from the system used to collect their subsidised bread rations from government bakeries once a week. However, the ministry says the new system aims to reduce waste and ensures that the beneficiaries collect their subsidised bread in a proper manner.

The new system allows ration card holders of up to three beneficiaries, to receive their share of bread for one, two or three days. Meanwhile, cardholders with four or more beneficiaries can collect their allocated share of bread for a maximum of two days only.

