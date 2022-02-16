US Envoy for Horn of Africa arrives in Sudan

US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield, arrived in Khartoum on Wednesday for talks on efforts to advance Sudan's transition to democracy, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to a statement by the US Embassy in Khartoum, Satterfield's two-day visit aims "to engage the stakeholders in supporting the Sudanese people's desire to advance the democratic transition under a civilian-led government."

Since last 25 October, Sudan has witnessed protests in response to exceptional measures taken by Army Chief, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, most notably the imposition of a state of emergency and the dissolution of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government.

Political forces in Sudan have decried the measures taken by the military as a "coup".

Prior to the military takeover, Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials tasked with overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023.

