Turkiye Defence Chief meets Iraqi Foreign Minister, KRG leader

MUNICH, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 18: Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar (R) meets with Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (IKRG) President Nechirvan Barzani (L) within the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany on February 18, 2022. ( Arif Akdoğan - Anadolu Agency )
Turkiye's Defence Chief met, on Friday, with Iraq's Foreign Minister at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Anadolu News Agency reports.

National Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar and Fuad Hussein discussed issues of cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, Akar met Nechirvan Barzani, the Head of northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), discussing bilateral relations between Turkiye and the KRG, as well as issues related to regional peace and stability.

Akar emphasised the importance of cooperation in the fight against terrorism and reiterated Turkiye's determination to end terrorism.

