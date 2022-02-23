Sudan adjourns Omar Al-Bashir's trial

A Sudanese court yesterday adjourned the trial of the 1989 coup plotters including ousted President Omar Al-Bashir for a week, Anadolu reported.

"The court of the June 30 [1989] coup has adjourned its sessions to next Tuesday due to the large number of videos shown in the case," the Sudanese news agency reported.

An Anadolu correspondent said the court sessions will be held in the Institute of Criminal and Legal Sciences building in the capital Khartoum.

Ousted President Al-Bashir and at least 27 of his aides are being tried in the case including leaders of the Popular Congress Party, Ali Al-Hajj, Ibrahim Al-Senussi and Omar Abdel-Maarouf, in addition to former regime strongmen Ali Othman, Nafie Ali Nafeh, Awad Al-Jaz and Ahmed Muhammad Ali Al-Fashshaweya.

In May 2019, the Sudanese prosecution opened an investigation into charges against Al-Bashir of undermining the country's constitutional order. On 21 July 2020, the first session was held.

On 30 June 1989, Al-Bashir staged a military coup against the government of Prime Minister Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi and ruled the country until 2019 when he was ousted as a result of popular protests.

