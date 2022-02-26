Portuguese / Spanish / English

Tunisia defence minister, British ambassador discuss military cooperation

February 26, 2022 at 11:58 am | Published in: Africa, News, Tunisia, UK
Tunisian flag is raised up to the highest flagpole on the 61st anniversary of Tunisia's independence in Tunis, Tunisia on 20 March 2017 [Amine Landoulsi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian flag is raised up to the highest flagpole on the 61st anniversary of Tunisia's independence in Tunis, Tunisia on 20 March 2017 [Amine Landoulsi/Anadolu Agency]
The Tunisian Ministry of National Defence has announced: "The means to support military cooperation between Tunisia and Britain were the most prominent focuses of today's meeting between Minister Imed Memmich and British Ambassador to Tunisia Helen Winterton."

The ministry reported on its website that Memmich welcomed the British desire to raise the level of military cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, such as training, exchange of experiences, detection of anti-personnel mines and peacekeeping missions.

The ministry also expressed its "response to the needs of the military establishment" and that Winterton: "Expressed her willingness to work to further remove all obstacles that hinder the progress of military cooperation between the two sides and the search for the most effective means to develop cooperation in the context of mutual trust."

