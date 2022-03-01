Palestine PM: Israel main reason for Palestinian financial crisis

Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said yesterday that the Israeli occupation is the main cause of the Palestinian financial crisis, Wafa news agency reported.

During a virtual meeting with Deputy Chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s Fiscal Affairs Department, Alexander Tieman, Shtayyeh stressed that the "difficult economic situation we are facing is the result of Israel's continuous piracy of our money."

"The obstacles Israel places on the free movement of goods and individuals, and our inability to access and exploit Area C of the West Bank, which constitutes 60 per cent of the occupied territories and falls under full Israeli military rule."

Shtayyeh renewed his request to the international community to put pressure on Israel to release the Palestinian funds in order to enable the Palestinian government to fulfill its obligations towards the Palestinian people.

He reviewed the government's efforts and plans to advance the rapid recovery from Covid-19 to manage the financial crisis with the least available resources, in addition to work on preparing for financial, administrative and economic reforms.

