Quds Press: 211 rights groups call for respecting Amnesty's report on Israel's apartheid

Some 211 rights groups and NGOs yesterday called for the international community to respect Amnesty International's report which labelled Israel an apartheid state, Quds Press reported.

In a joint statement, the rights groups and NGOs also called for respecting other similar reports, considering them international documents to be used in prosecuting Israel for its crimes of discrimination and racism against Palestinians.

The rights groups and NGOs considered the denial of the facts in these reports as a form of animosity towards Palestinians and denial of their inalienable rights.

At the same time, they condemned any parties or individuals who denied that Israel is practicing apartheid against Palestinians.

Concluding their statement, the rights groups and NGOs expressed their hope that Amnesty International opens an investigation into remarks made by the director of its office in Israel, Molly Malekar, in which she criticised the report.

Speaking to the Times of Israel, Malekar described the findings of Amnesty's report as a "punch to the gut".

On 1 February 2022, Amnesty International released findings of a comprehensive investigation into Israel's practices against Palestinians and found that Tel Aviv is adopting an apartheid regime against them.

