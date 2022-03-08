Women carve a path for themselves as carpenters in Gaza

Seven girls from a Bedouin village in the northern Gaza Strip were able to break with tradition and establish themselves as carpenters, making educational tools for schools.

This is a result of the Zeina Association and Cooperative for Handicraft in Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip's training, which helps the women safely operate tools and make a living out of it.

Ghadeer Tayeh uses the shear saw to make educational toys for children with special needs, wooden pendants and strawberry packing boxes for farmers. Many of the items the ladies make were previously imported into Gaza, but can now be made locally.

They use the shearing machine, sanding machine, drilling machine and circular saw to perfect their creations.

Tayeh says the ladies are looking forward to participating in international fairs and marketing their products on an international stage.

As for the society's view of the women who have broken barriers in the field, Tayeh says: "Being residents of a Bedouin village area that adheres to very difficult customs and traditions, we faced many difficulties, especially since we work in a profession restricted to men. We hear many negative comments from them."

Zeina Association and Cooperative for Handicraft help women safely operate carpentry tools in Beit Hanun, Gaza on 8 March 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

