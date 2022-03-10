Portuguese / Spanish / English

NATO Chief to meet Turkish President, Foreign Minister on Friday

March 10, 2022
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a news conference after NATO Heads of State and Government Summit, in Brussels, Belgium on February 25, 2022. [Dursun Aydemir - Anadolu Agency]
NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, will meet Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on Friday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Stoltenberg will visit Antalya on the Mediterranean coast of Turkiye, NATO announced in a press statement.

He will hold talks with Erdogan and Cavusoglu, and participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the statement added.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is a high-level event for political leaders, diplomats, foreign policy experts and academics. It will be held on 11 – 13 March this year.

