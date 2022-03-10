Qatar's Emir meets Ukrainian envoy to discuss Russian war

Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with a Ukrainian envoy in Doha on Thursday to discuss developments in Ukraine, amid Russia's war on the European country, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Talks between Sheikh Tamim and Bektum Rostam took up peaceful and diplomatic ways to solve the conflict in Ukraine as well as regional and international issues, the Emir's office said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Qatari ruler and the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, discussed developments in Ukraine over the phone. The contact was the third between the two leaders since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on 24 February, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global companies from Russia.

At least 516 civilians have been killed and 908 others injured in Ukraine so far, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 2.1 million people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.

Israel: Knesset refuses to let Ukrainian president speak to MKs