Russia FM arrives in Turkiye for Ukraine talks 

March 10, 2022 at 1:13 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine
ANTALYA - TURKIYE - MARCH 10: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu holds a press conference after Russia-Turkiye-Ukraine tripartite Foreign Ministers meeting at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkiye on March 10, 2022. ( Orhan Çiçek - Anadolu Agency )
Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, arrived in Turkiye's southern city of Antalya yesterday ahead of tripartite talks with his Turkish and Ukrainian counterparts.

More than 330 journalists from dozens of countries will cover the upcoming meeting, most notably Russia, Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Israel, amid strict security measures imposed by Turkey.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu recently said that the meeting would be held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

It will be the first gathering between the nations' top diplomats since Russia invaded Ukraine two weeks ago. On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, which was condemned internationally, and has led to the international imposition of tough economic and financial sanctions on Moscow.

