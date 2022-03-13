Saudi Arabia executes 81 people in a day

Saudi Arabia on Saturday executed 81 people convicted on different charges, including terrorism, espionage, and murder, the Interior Ministry said.

In a statement, the Saudi Interior Ministry said the convicts, most of them Saudi nationals, also included those who held "deviant beliefs," those who targeted places of worship and government buildings, and those who were "spying for terrorist organizations such as Houthis, al-Qaeda and DAESH in Yemen."

At the end of the trial, a Saudi court ordered the execution of the 81 defendants, mostly from Saudi Arabia, including Yemeni nationals.

The statement also mentioned names, nationalities, and crimes committed by the defendants who were executed on Saturday.

