Ex-minister: New Saudi-UAE plan to split Yemen

A former Yemeni minister yesterday warned of a "new plot led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE to strike the Republic of Yemen and legitimise the division of the country."

In this regard, the former Minister of Transport, Saleh Al-Gubwani, tweeted: "If the militias are represented in the dialogue that will take place in Riyadh in order to agree on a presidential council and the states are turned into cantons, then it is a new conspiracy by Saudi Arabia and the UAE to strike the core of the Republic of Yemen and legitimise the division."

He added, "We warn the Gulf states against participating in such a conspiracy."

On Tuesday, Reuters and AFP quoted Gulf officials saying that the GCC is considering inviting the parties to the Yemeni conflict, including the Houthi group, to hold comprehensive consultations in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to put an end to the conflict in the country.

The Houthis have reportedly refused to take part in talks in Saudi as that is where the Arab-coalition which has been fighting them is based.

