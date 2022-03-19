Tunisia: President declares war on food speculation

The Tunisian Ministry of Trade on Friday accused certain parties of being behind the monopoly on food commodities to achieve political goals, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, Director General of Competition and Economic Research at the Ministry of Commerce Hossam Al-Tweeti explained: "The growing monopoly and speculation on food commodities is the result of several accumulated problems."

Al-Tweeti claimed that some of these problems are fabricated by certain parties: "Attempting to inflame the situation in order to achieve political goals and spread rumours."

He said that the international and regional situation and its repercussions on the national economy, as well as climate change and energy price hikes: "Encouraged monopolists to store basic commodities."

The official stated that a national action plan was launched on 10 March to counter monopoly, speculation and smuggling of food commodities.

"Production in Tunisia has not stopped, and it would be increased during the holy month of Ramadan (to start in 15 days)," he said, stressing: "There is strategic stock that covers all the necessary needs in the coming period."

He added: "We assure the citizens that the state has all the capabilities that make it able to afford all the basic needs despite the attempts being exerted to destabilise the situation and create a monopoly."

On 8 March, Tunisian President Kais Saied called for chastising monopolists and those who carry out speculation on food commodities in the country.

Tunisia is witnessing a relative scarcity of food commodities and products, mainly flour, oils, rice and bread, pushing retailers to reduce quantities sold to consumers.

Anadolu Agency reported that the country has been suffering from bad economic conditions since the start of the political crisis on 25 July, 2021, when the president ousted the government and parliament and declared exceptional measures.

