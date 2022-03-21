Israel's High Court discusses limits on Ukraine refugees

The High Court of Justice in Israel yesterday discussed a petition filed against Israel's policy regarding Ukrainian refugees, the Times of Israel reported.

According to the newspaper, a private law firm submitted the petition with the backing of the Ukrainian embassy. It argues that the Israeli government's cap on refugee entries violates international agreements between Israel and Ukraine, as well as international conventions to which Israel is a party, and says it was not imposed with proper authority.

On Friday, the newspaper said, the state requested the petition be thrown out, arguing that those fleeing the war can seek refuge in neighbouring European countries, and that refugees who have "no affiliation with Israel" are not under its jurisdiction.

This came as Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked put a cap on the number of Ukrainian refugees who are Jews or relatives of Jews in Israel and who are eligible to enter and stay in the country.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett defended Shaked and said Israel "is not embarrassed that our focus is on the absorption of those who are eligible under the Law of Return [Jews and those with at least one Jewish grandparent], and we are also not turning anyone away at the moment."

He added: "Anyone who has a problem is welcome to pick up the phone to the interior minister, not the media."

